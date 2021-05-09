Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 96.0% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 14,367 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 113,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 18,720 shares during the period. Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 161,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 60,154 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $51.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.13 and its 200 day moving average is $51.39. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.93 and a twelve month high of $51.90.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.