Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $507,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,171,041,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,855,828,000 after buying an additional 895,940 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 2,774.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 269,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,947,000 after buying an additional 260,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 544,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,912,000 after buying an additional 228,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,386.09.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,108.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,149.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,142.78. The stock has a market cap of $135.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 706.12, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $685.00 and a 12-month high of $1,499.75. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

