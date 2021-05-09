CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $121.00

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $121.00 and last traded at $120.89, with a volume of 2 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $119.48.

The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.11.

Get CorVel alerts:

In other CorVel news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 4,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total transaction of $548,211.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,507,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,109,055.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 14,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $1,500,749.15. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,190 shares of company stock valued at $15,505,868. 50.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in CorVel during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorVel in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.