Cowen Boosts XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $169.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $157.00 to $169.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of XPO Logistics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.04.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $147.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.08. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $147.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.27, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $3,182,737.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,904,331.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $903,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,853,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 449,830 shares of company stock worth $56,391,645 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

