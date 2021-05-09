CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.54 EPS

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.67 million. CRA International had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. CRA International updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRAI traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.76. 19,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,896. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $628.02 million, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. CRA International has a one year low of $34.28 and a one year high of $86.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. CRA International’s payout ratio is presently 34.55%.

CRAI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of CRA International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

