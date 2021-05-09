Craig Safian Sells 1,932 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) CFO Craig Safian sold 1,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.22, for a total transaction of $446,717.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,729 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,379.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $234.00 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.57 and a 1-year high of $239.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Gartner by 340.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

