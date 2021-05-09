Creative Planning Boosts Stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CIM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $24,637,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,184,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,896,000 after buying an additional 1,564,861 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chimera Investment by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,243,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,795 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $3,587,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $3,424,000. 48.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIM opened at $13.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $13.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $135.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

CIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

