Creative Planning Has $673,000 Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Creative Planning increased its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in DaVita were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,617,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in DaVita by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 498,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,547,000 after buying an additional 219,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DaVita by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 471,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,407,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita by 66.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 440,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,429,000 after buying an additional 175,381 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DVA. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 27,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $3,306,417.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,608,849.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $47,746.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,862.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,651 shares of company stock worth $4,209,646. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DVA stock opened at $126.80 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $75.30 and a one year high of $126.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.44.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. On average, research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

