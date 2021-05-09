Creative Planning Purchases 11,423 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 114.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,423 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARKF. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 131.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 467.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 40,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $49.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.00. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.