Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €95.00 Price Target

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG)

May 9th, 2021

Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on HelloFresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.40 ($113.41) target price on HelloFresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on HelloFresh and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on HelloFresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on HelloFresh and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €86.20 ($101.41).

HFG opened at €65.48 ($77.04) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €67.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €61.35. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of €33.80 ($39.76) and a 1 year high of €77.90 ($91.65). The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Analyst Recommendations for HelloFresh (ETR:HFG)

