Credit Suisse Group Raises PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $315.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $284.80.

PayPal stock opened at $253.36 on Thursday. PayPal has a one year low of $139.61 and a one year high of $309.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $255.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.61, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,198 shares of company stock worth $67,667,823. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.4% during the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,058,523,000 after purchasing an additional 236,932 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 17.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 197,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,978,000 after purchasing an additional 29,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 29,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

