Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

NYSE:ING opened at $13.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.91. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.30.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. Research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in ING Groep by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in ING Groep by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in ING Groep by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 108,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 515,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

