Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRTO. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $28.25 to $39.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Criteo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.79.

CRTO opened at $39.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.05. Criteo has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.55.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.42 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Criteo’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 1,400 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $49,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,278 shares of company stock valued at $146,949. Insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 845.9% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the first quarter worth $205,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the first quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the first quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

