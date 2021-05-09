Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 266.31%. The business had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $7.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,174,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,278,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.95. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $15.83.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRON. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. CIBC cut shares of Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cronos Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.93.

In other news, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 185,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,632,536 shares in the company, valued at $96,325,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 714,759 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $7,197,623.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,165,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,222,275.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,300,995 shares of company stock valued at $23,851,386. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

