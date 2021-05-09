Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Stock Position Lifted by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $183.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.22. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $189.59.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $155.49 per share, with a total value of $77,745.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 143,940 shares in the company, valued at $22,381,230.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $163.03 per share, with a total value of $244,545.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,885.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $925,528 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

