CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Director Sells $839,639.32 in Stock

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 55,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $839,639.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,181.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chadwick Heath Faulkner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 31st, Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 13,981 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $209,854.81.

Shares of CURO stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average of $12.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. The stock has a market cap of $657.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 3.13. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $20.81.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.20 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 115.45% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, research analysts predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. CURO Group’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CURO Group by 69.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 11,778 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of CURO Group by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CURO Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,234,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,686,000 after buying an additional 20,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

