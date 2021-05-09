CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,039 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $3,648,995.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 588,797 shares of company stock valued at $44,310,483 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $85.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $85.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.16.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.