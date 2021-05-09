CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) PT Raised to $95.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.24 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CVS. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a neutral rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.69.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health stock opened at $85.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.53 and its 200 day moving average is $71.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $85.35.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,226,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $7,963,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,963,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 588,797 shares of company stock valued at $44,310,483. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVS. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 115,241 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 27,585 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,768 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in CVS Health by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 27,330 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,927 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.