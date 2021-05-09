CWM Advisors LLC Acquires 10,605 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $98.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 70.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.00. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $35.75 and a twelve month high of $99.32.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

In other news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $5,299,961.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,724,891.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 14,412 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,030,458.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,748 shares of company stock worth $19,368,166. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

