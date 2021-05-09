CWM Advisors LLC Acquires 26,078 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 76.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,078 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $347,876,000. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in Aflac by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,661 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 33.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,059 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,244,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,342,000 after purchasing an additional 717,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Aflac by 22,723.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 720,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,032,000 after acquiring an additional 717,144 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $1,512,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,113.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,108 shares of company stock worth $5,002,664. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL opened at $56.11 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $56.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.45 and a 200-day moving average of $46.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

