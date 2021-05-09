CWM Advisors LLC Acquires 4,967 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 63.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 35,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $1,977,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in IQVIA by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 28,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $850,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Stephens raised IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.18.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $234.39 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.52 and a 52-week high of $237.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.73. The stock has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 257.57, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.