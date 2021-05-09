CWM Advisors LLC Buys 26,078 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 76.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,078 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $722,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Aflac by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 314,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 32,945 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Aflac by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $56.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.58. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $56.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $816,530.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,108 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,664 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

