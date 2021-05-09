CWM Advisors LLC Buys 8,140 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 72.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,140 shares during the quarter. Global Payments comprises approximately 0.6% of CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments stock opened at $201.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a PE ratio of 119.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.96. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total transaction of $99,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,346.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. Insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,231,757 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.83.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

