CWM Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 56.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,195 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for approximately 0.9% of CWM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 15.5% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Prologis by 17.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 12.8% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $116.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.08. The stock has a market cap of $85.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.12 and a 12 month high of $116.97.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

