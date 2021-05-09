CWM Advisors LLC Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,351 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MLM opened at $378.28 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $151.94 and a one year high of $378.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $345.36 and its 200-day moving average is $306.02.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $356.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.12.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

