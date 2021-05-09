CWM Advisors LLC Has $2.23 Million Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,980 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Xilinx by 96.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Xilinx by 368.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xilinx news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XLNX. Argus lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen raised their target price on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.47.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $124.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.45 and a 1 year high of $154.93. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

