CWM Advisors LLC Purchases 1,330 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,351 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 97.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $356.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.12.

MLM stock opened at $378.28 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.94 and a 1-year high of $378.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $345.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.02.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.