CWM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Posted by on May 9th, 2021

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,534 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,289 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 3.2% of CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $20,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in NVIDIA by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $592.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $573.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $545.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $368.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $303.79 and a 52 week high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Several research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.84.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit