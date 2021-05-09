CWM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,534 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,289 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 3.2% of CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $20,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in NVIDIA by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $592.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $573.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $545.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $368.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $303.79 and a 52 week high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Several research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.84.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

