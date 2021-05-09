Cwm LLC Cuts Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 261.8% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TPL. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $1,753.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.10 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,571.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,002.08. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $427.69 and a 1-year high of $1,753.25.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.78% and a return on equity of 41.56%. Analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

