Cwm LLC Sells 105 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of IYH stock opened at $266.66 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.20 and a fifty-two week high of $268.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $257.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.94.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

