Cwm LLC Sells 358 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTIS has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $78.19 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $47.20 and a 1-year high of $79.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.43 and its 200 day moving average is $66.83.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

