CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Brokerages predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.52). CytomX Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($0.84). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 58.13%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $749,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,636.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTMX. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 1,863.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 344,186 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 218,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 45,887 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 37.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 31,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,368. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.72. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $15.44. The company has a market cap of $555.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.74.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

