D. Scott Neal Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

D. Scott Neal Inc. reduced its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra QQQ makes up 0.7% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QLD. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000.

QLD stock opened at $128.06 on Friday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $134.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.76.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

