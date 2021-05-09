D. Scott Neal Inc. Increases Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 19,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

IEF opened at $114.49 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $123.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.33.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

