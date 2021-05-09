D. Scott Neal Inc. Invests $343,000 in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,857 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROST shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.32.

ROST opened at $132.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.51 and its 200 day moving average is $115.99. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $133.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.29, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 24.89%.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $7,752,761.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $116,611.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

