DA Davidson Comments on Carter Bankshares, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CARE)

Posted by on May 9th, 2021

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Carter Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $16.25 price objective on the stock.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Carter Bankshares from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ CARE opened at $13.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.22. Carter Bankshares has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $14.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 325.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit