DA Davidson Comments on Carter Bankshares, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CARE)

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Carter Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $16.25 price objective on the stock.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Carter Bankshares from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ CARE opened at $13.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.22. Carter Bankshares has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $14.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 325.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

