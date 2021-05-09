DA Davidson Lowers eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Price Target to $62.00

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 120.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. William Blair cut eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $28.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 88.07 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. eXp World has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.47.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.79 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that eXp World will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eXp World news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $626,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,783,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,156,237.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 512,500 shares of company stock worth $24,628,950. 40.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of eXp World by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,964,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,676 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in eXp World in the first quarter valued at $45,346,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in eXp World by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,370,000 after buying an additional 97,444 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in eXp World by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 190,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,994,000 after buying an additional 29,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter worth about $9,952,000. Institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

