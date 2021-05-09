Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on May 9th, 2021

Shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 966.60 ($12.63).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DMGT shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,240 ($16.20) price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 955 ($12.48) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

DMGT opened at GBX 908 ($11.86) on Friday. Daily Mail and General Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 601 ($7.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 997 ($13.03). The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24. The company has a market cap of £1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 886.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 801.37.

About Daily Mail and General Trust

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Analyst Recommendations for Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT)

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit