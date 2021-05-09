Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 966.60 ($12.63).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DMGT shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,240 ($16.20) price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 955 ($12.48) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Get Daily Mail and General Trust alerts:

DMGT opened at GBX 908 ($11.86) on Friday. Daily Mail and General Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 601 ($7.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 997 ($13.03). The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24. The company has a market cap of £1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 886.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 801.37.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.