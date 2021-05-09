Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) EVP Aziz Aghili Sells 46,500 Shares

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,209,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at $689,104. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dana stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. Dana Incorporated has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.34. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -534.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. Dana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dana Incorporated will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.07%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Dana in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dana in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dana by 400.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

