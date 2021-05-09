Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) EVP Aziz Aghili Sells 46,500 Shares

Posted by on May 9th, 2021

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,209,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at $689,104. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dana stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. Dana Incorporated has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.34. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -534.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. Dana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dana Incorporated will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.07%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Dana in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dana in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dana by 400.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit