Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at $21,844,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,698 shares of company stock valued at $6,808,687. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $258.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.31. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $155.61 and a 12 month high of $261.43. The company has a market capitalization of $184.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

