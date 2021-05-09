DAV Coin Market Cap Reaches $3.63 Million (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 9th. In the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded 35.4% higher against the dollar. DAV Coin has a total market cap of $3.63 million and $4.98 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAV Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 37.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.58 or 0.00615354 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00067756 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,074.19 or 1.00179529 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00047969 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00011978 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.37 or 0.00227077 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.