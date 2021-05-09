DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 1,964 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,218 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PBCT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,543.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,306,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,914,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,910,000 after buying an additional 634,238 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in People’s United Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,646,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,515,000 after buying an additional 796,555 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,071,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,294,000 after buying an additional 1,122,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $53,646,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other People’s United Financial news, Director Jerry Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $126,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,848.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George P. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $183,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,825.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,390 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,530. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PBCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Shares of PBCT opened at $18.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

People's United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

