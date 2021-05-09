David Maclennan Purchases 420 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Caterpillar stock opened at $240.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $241.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.37.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

