Davide Campari-Milano’s (DVDCF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Davide Campari-Milano from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Davide Campari-Milano currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Davide Campari-Milano stock opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. Davide Campari-Milano has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.35.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

