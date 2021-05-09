Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $34,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock opened at $394.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.85 and a fifty-two week high of $396.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $375.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.32.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.95.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

