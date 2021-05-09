DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.87 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.63 or 0.00002857 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.87 million and $803,451.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,816,333 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

