DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 27,133 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,133 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth $3,750,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 20,130 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4,444.4% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTVA opened at $48.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.11. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTVA. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

