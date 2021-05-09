DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 4,090 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of Carlisle Companies worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 39.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 15,887 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $613,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,303,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $411,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.00.

CSL opened at $193.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.74. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $97.55 and a one year high of $194.83.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.33%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total transaction of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

