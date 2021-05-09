DeltaChain 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,704.00 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeltaChain has traded down 81.5% against the US dollar. One DeltaChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00066433 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002948 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000069 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $380.75 or 0.00646421 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DELTA is a coin. It launched on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.