Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $441.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.30 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Deluxe updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NYSE DLX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.64. 150,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.24. Deluxe has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $47.80.

Get Deluxe alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.